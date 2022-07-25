ART BUZZ: Ala von Auersperg’s “Pop Up” Opens in Newport

By Emily Randolph

Art, creativity and fashion have always been aligned, and never was this more true than with Ala Isham’s clothing label, Ala von Auersperg (AvA). Isham is preparing for her month-long “pop up”, July 27-August 28th, at Frank Antonio Hair & Makeup on Bellevue Avenue in Newport and welcomes you to visit starting this Wednesday with the Grand Opening Shopping Event on Saturday, 3-5PM.

Isham has stores in Palm Beach, FL., Charleston, S.C., and New York, NY., but she has a long history with Newport, summers here and has an art studio within her home where she paints. It is for this reason that she is particularly delighted to showcase her nature-inspired clothing line in our City by the Sea.

AvA is created for women 35+, a demographic largely ignored. Isham remedies this with her beautiful prints and fabrics, both of which she makes. All the designs originate from her original paintings, which are then printed onto her luxurious fabrics. The current collection is inspired by garden bouquets.

Color is important to her creations. Though she designs in black and white, too, many of her designs are indeed as colorful as a garden and are meant to be uplifting, energizing and a boost to one’s confidence. “When you look great, you feel great,” she says. And there is no doubt that you will look and feel great in her latest designs.

In particular, Isham wants women to feel beautiful and empowered, and she designs clothing to be flattering, comfortable and flexible. The women who wear her designs can “become their own masterpiece,” she says, as the clothing can be worn in any creative way the wearer can imagine.

Notably, before starting her clothing line, Isham had a great deal of experience in empowering others in another way. She is the cofounder and an honorary trustee of the National Center for Victims of Crime, a nonprofit organization that advocates for victims’ rights, trains professionals who work with victims, and serves as a trusted source of information on victims’ issues. After more than 35 years, it remains the most comprehensive national resource committed to advancing victims’ rights and helping victims of crime rebuild their lives.

ABOUT AvA

Founded in 2015 by Ala Isham, the Ala von Auersperg collection celebrates the joy in life with casual elegance, through unabashedly feminine silhouettes and vibrant proprietary prints. The AvA collection complements and enhances a woman’s body and spirit, making women look and feel confident and beautiful everywhere, at any age.

The collection is designed to be layered and to move beautifully, accentuating a woman’s figure or merely hinting at it. From signature separates to figure flattering dresses, the AvA collection empowers women to move through life—from suitcase to soiree—with ease and confidence.

As a child, Ala visited Parisian couture houses with her mother, Sunny Crawford von Bülow, and grandmother, Annie Laurie Aitken, an experience that trained her eye to appreciate beautiful craftsmanship and the way custom clothes flawlessly fit. This, paired with her mother’s and grandmother’s inherent style, inspired Ala’s vision to create a collection of elegant, effortless pieces to wear no matter the occasion.

Ala’s daughter, Sunny Kneissl Zweig, adds her discerning eye and experience as the Head of Marketing, continuing the family’s legacy of innate style and effortless elegance at every age. Zweig is very much part of the entire creative endeavor and works side-by-side with her mother.

Please stop the boutique, starting this Wednesday, for a joyful shopping experience.

Ala von Auersperg “Pop Up”

Grand Opening Shopping Event: Saturday, July 30, 3-5PM

POP UP: July 27-August 28, 2022

10am – 5pm

Frank Antonio Hair & Makeup

22 Bellevue Avenue

Newport, RI 02840

https://alavonauersperg.com/

