$50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Middletown and Cranston to Expire this Week

A winning $50,000 Powerball prize is about to expire on November 2, 2023. The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms, 659 Reservoir Ave., Cranston. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60; PB: 23.

On December 3, 2023, another $50,000 Powerball prize could expire. The winning ticket was purchased at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The winning numbers drawn were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37; PB: 7.

Archives for the past twelve months of drawings can be found on the Rhode Island Lottery’s Website Winning Numbers pages. Players can also check their tickets using the free Rhode Island Lottery mobile app or by entering the serial number on the Lottery’s website, rilot.com/ticketchecker. Players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their ticket. Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters is open Monday through Friday for prize fulfillment. Any prizes that go unclaimed will be turned over to the State’s General Fund.

