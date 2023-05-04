Newport Historical Society Announces “Exploring Ida Lewis” Lecture

On Thursday May 11, 2023 at 5:30pm, the Newport Historical Society will host the event “Exploring Ida Lewis” with Lenore Skomal, author of The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter and filmmaker Nico Raineau. Skomal will share insight on Ida Lewis’s life as featured in her popular text. Originally published under the title Keeper of Lime Rock, this event marks the start of Skomal’s 20th anniversary book tour. Raineau will join via Zoom to discuss his screenplay, adapted from Skomal’s book, to be produced as a major motion picture.

The Newport Historical Society holds objects and documents that belonged to Ida Lewis, including a ring and her rowboat Rescue. Select items will be on display during the talk allowing an up-close look to those wanting to learn more about Ida Lewis’s life. General admission costs $20 per person, $15 for Newport Historical Society members and for active-duty military. Tickets include a complimentary reception before the lecture which begins at 5:30, with the lecture beginning at 6:30.

Born in 1842, Ida Lewis assumed the keeping of Lime Rock Light in Newport, RI at the age of 15. Set against the backdrop of a country in turmoil and progress, including the Civil War and the Women’s Suffrage Movement, Ida’s seemingly unexceptional life took a drastic turn when the world discovered that she’d been silently saving the lives of countless sailors. Fame took her in hand and, overnight, she became an international sensation. Something she neither wanted nor got accustomed to.

The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter is available for purchase at NewportHistoryShop.com. A book signing will follow the talk. General admission costs $20 per person, $15 for Newport Historical Society members and for active-duty military. Ticket includes a complimentary reception before the lecture.

*Due to an electrical issue, the wheelchair lift at this location will not be available.

Book your ticket now!: https://newporthistory.org/event/exploring-ida-lewis-a newport-historical-society-event-with-author-lenore-skomal-and-screenwriter-nico raineau/

Exploring Ida Lewis takes place at the Colony House, Newport, RI. Advance registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited.

