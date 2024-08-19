Federal Funds to Preserve Newport’s Historic Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, Amplify Black History

Standing before the oldest surviving residence in Newport, U.S. Senator Jack Reed announced nearly $400,000 in federal funding aimed at preserving the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House (WLHH) and transforming it into a multi-purpose center and museum dedicated to elevating the stories of enslaved and freed Africans, African Americans, and their descendants.

The Newport Historical Society (NHS), which oversees the property, is spearheading efforts to restore the landmark, originally constructed in the 1690s—a period marked by the first documented slaving voyage to Rhode Island. In 1696, the Boston ship Seaflower brought 47 captives from Africa, selling 14 of them in Newport.

Senator Reed emphasized the significance of the WLHH in shedding light on Newport’s Black history, spanning from the era of slavery to the fight for freedom and beyond. “This project is about more than preserving a building; it’s about preserving the stories of those who lived here, stories that too often have been marginalized,” said Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee. “We must ensure that the history of enslaved and freed Africans in Newport is not forgotten but is accessible to all.”

The federal funding includes a $300,000 earmark secured by Reed, which will support critical upgrades to the WLHH. These improvements will address structural issues with the building’s exterior and foundation, enhance accessibility in line with ADA standards, and modernize the facility with new plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC, and safety features. Additionally, a $91,260 Preservation Planning grant from the U.S. National Park Service will aid in developing an interpretive plan for the house, which serves as an anchor site on the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Historic Trail.

Rebecca Bertrand, executive director of the Newport Historical Society, expressed her gratitude to Senator Reed for his support, noting the importance of creating a space dedicated to Black history within Newport. “Our collections and properties, including the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, hold artifacts that tell the story of this critical chapter in our history,” Bertrand said. “We invite the community to join us in better understanding our shared past and how it informs our lives today.”

The Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House has a storied history, having been home to two Rhode Island governors, as well as prominent figures like Quaker lawyer John G. Wanton, Revolutionary War officer Daniel Lyman, and Speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives Benjamin Hazard. The house also served as a residence for enslaved Africans, including Briston, Jenny, Casen, and Cardardo Wanton, who was manumitted in 1775 and later served in the Continental Army.

In 2005, a nkisi bundle believed to belong to Cardardo Wanton was discovered beneath the attic floorboards. This artifact has been displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and is currently featured in the “Entwined: Freedom, Sovereignty and the Sea” exhibition at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

The Newport Historical Society acquired the WLHH in 1927, restoring and opening it to the public two years later. However, due to its deteriorating condition and limited accessibility, the historic home has been closed to visitors in recent years.

The planned center for Black history at the WLHH will serve as a collaborative space for local organizations, providing a hub for education and engagement. It will honor the lives of the enslaved individuals who once lived there and share the diverse, often overlooked stories of those who shaped Newport, Rhode Island, and the broader United States. Programming will be developed in partnership with key community organizations, including the Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

