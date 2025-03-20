Newport Historical Society Set to Kick Off 250th Anniversary Celebrations with Tavern Talks and Special Events

The Newport Historical Society (NHS) is set to kick off its 250th anniversary celebrations this spring with a robust lineup of events highlighting the city’s pivotal role in the American Revolution.

Starting in April and continuing through 2026, NHS will host a series of Tavern Talks, featuring prominent historians and authors examining Revolutionary-era narratives. Complementing these discussions, the Society’s Two Lights for Liberty fundraiser and cocktail celebration will set the stage for a two-year commemoration of Newport’s lasting legacy.

“The road to Yorktown started in Newport, and the Newport Historical Society is committed to preserving and sharing this rich history through engaging programs and events for our community and visitors alike,” said NHS Executive Director Rebecca Bertrand. “Two Lights for Liberty and our upcoming Tavern Talks series offer an exciting preview of what’s to come as we mark the city’s outsized role in the Revolution and the pursuit of independence.”

Tavern Talks Lineup

The NHS has unveiled an initial slate of Tavern Talks, with historians and authors offering unique perspectives on Revolutionary-era events:

April 10: Charlotte Carrington-Farmer – More Than Roger’s Wife: Mary Williams A discussion on the influential role of Mary Williams, wife of Roger Williams, and the contributions of women before the Revolution. Carrington-Farmer’s book, Roger Williams and His World: A History in Documents, will be available for purchase.

Charlotte Carrington-Farmer – More Than Roger’s Wife: Mary Williams April 18: Two Lights for Liberty A fundraiser and cocktail party at The Colony House featuring food, drinks, and revolution-inspired revelry.

Two Lights for Liberty May 9: Rick Atkinson – The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780 Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Rick Atkinson will discuss a critical chapter of the American Revolution at the Colony House. Sponsored by Charter Books.

Rick Atkinson – The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780 May 22: Donald Johnson – NHS Exhibit Curator Talk A special presentation in conjunction with the NHS’s upcoming exhibit. Details to be announced.

Donald Johnson – NHS Exhibit Curator Talk June 12: Michael Hattem – The Memory of ’76: The Revolution in American History A look at how the American Revolution has been remembered and interpreted throughout history.

Michael Hattem – The Memory of ’76: The Revolution in American History October 9: Evan Wilson – The 250th Anniversary of the Navy, From Britain’s Perspective Wilson, from the U.S. Naval War College, will explore the Navy’s founding through a British historical lens.

Evan Wilson – The 250th Anniversary of the Navy, From Britain’s Perspective

A Nationwide Commemoration

Two Lights for Liberty is part of a national initiative marking Paul Revere’s iconic ride. State Houses across the country will display two lights, and the NHS will illuminate the Colony House to kick off its celebrations.

On April 19, Newport will observe a National Day of Service. The NHS will host a Touch-a-Truck Food Drive event to support the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees can donate non-perishable food items and personal care products at the Richard I. Burnham Resource Center. Donors will also be entered into a raffle.

For additional information on the 250th anniversary events, visit https://newporthistory.org/250th-anniversary/.

