The Newport Show Has Raised More Than $4 Million for Newport Historical Society and Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

The Newport Show, a three-day event featuring some of the region’s most exquisite and unique art and antiques, has raised over $4 million to benefit the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. This year’s event, held at the St. George’s School Ice Rink, attracted over one thousand attendees, further cementing its place as a cornerstone of Newport’s summer calendar.

Anne Hamilton, Chair of The Newport Show and Secretary of the Newport Historical Society Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for the community’s support. “Once again, the Aquidneck Island community showed its generous support for the Newport Historical Society and for the incredible programs and services provided by our friends at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County,” she said. “Thank you to our Sponsors and Founders for making the event a success, and to our tremendous dealers for sharing their treasures with us.”

The event brought together collectors, artists, historians, and enthusiasts of craftsmanship, ranging from fine art and antique furniture to vintage jewelry and design. This year, Newport Design Week added a new dimension, attracting interior designers and architects from across the country to Aquidneck Island.

Rebecca Bertrand, Executive Director of the Newport Historical Society, highlighted the event’s unique approach to engaging with history. “At Newport Historical Society, our team is devoted to helping people explore history and finding engaging ways to help people connect with the past. What I love most about The Newport Show is that we take pieces of history that are often out of reach or protected behind glass, and we bring them forward, allowing the community to see, smell, and touch history,” she said.

Joe Pratt, Executive Director & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, emphasized the show’s importance for the organization’s mission. “The Newport Show is a critical driver of philanthropic support for the Boys & Girls Club and for our partners at the Newport Historical Society. We’re grateful to all who attended and donated, and especially to the members of the community who, because of this great event, are interested in learning more and connecting more deeply with our mission,” Pratt stated.

A notable feature of this year’s event was a collaborative loan show with the South County Museum, which curated an exhibit on women’s handicrafts, including quilts and needlework. Rebecca J. Kelly, Executive Director of the South County Museum, remarked on the show’s significance. “As a native Newporter, I have long appreciated The Newport Show and look forward every summer to the opportunity to explore both the fantastic items for sale and the priceless elements curated for display,” she said. “The South County Museum was pleased to play a part in this year’s event and hope the more than one thousand people who passed through the doors had the opportunity to learn more about the history and handicraft of Rhode Island women.”

