Newport Historical Society Moves Forward with Center for Black History, Secures Major Funding

The Newport Historical Society (NHS) is gaining momentum in its efforts to establish the Center for Black History at the historic Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, with plans on track for a summer 2026 opening.

BankNewport, a key community partner, reinforced its commitment to the project with a $100,000 donation. Representatives from the bank visited the site on Thursday to present the check and review progress on the 328-year-old building. They were joined by students from Rogers High School’s AP Black History class and Victoria Johnson, a former Rogers principal and co-founder of the Newport Alliance for Black History. Johnson, a corporator of BankNewport and a founder of the Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project, has played a pivotal role in the initiative.

The group received an update on programming and events planned for the center, which will highlight the often-overlooked contributions of Newport’s Black community.

Additional funding has come from the National Park Service’s Historical Preservation Fund, which committed a $300,000 Save America’s Treasures grant to the project. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed helped secure the federal funding.

“Preserving the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House is essential to keeping alive a more complete history of our City by the Sea,” said NHS Executive Director Rebecca Bertrand. “Funds from Save America’s Treasures and our local partners like BankNewport—along with a growing community of donors—allow us to ensure the Center for Black History is a key part of Newport’s historical landscape, especially as the nation’s 250th anniversary approaches.”

The fundraising campaign has already made significant progress toward its $4.5 million goal, thanks in part to a leadership gift from Edward Kane and Martha Wallace. NHS has also brought on renowned New York-based firm Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Inc. to plan and design the center’s interior and exhibition space.

Meanwhile, Center for Black History Director Dr. Akeia de Barros Gomes has been actively engaging audiences across New England. In a series of speaking engagements, she has shared insights on Black history and outlined the center’s vision to organizations such as Atlantic Black Box, the New Hampshire Black Heritage Trail, and the Greenwich Historical Society. She also served as the keynote speaker at Connecticut’s America250 Commission’s conference.

“The Newport Historical Society and our emerging Center for Black History are leading the way in sharing the stories of the Black community in Newport and imparting how crucial they have been, and continue to be, to making the city what it is today,” said de Barros Gomes.

Capital improvements to the Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, the oldest surviving home in Newport, are already underway. Planned renovations include a new HVAC system, an ADA-accessible entrance and lobby, and other structural upgrades to ensure the historic site is both preserved and accessible to all visitors.

