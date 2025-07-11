French in Newport to Take Over Washington Square for Revolutionary War Celebration This Saturday

Newport’s rich Revolutionary War history comes to life this Saturday, July 12, as French in Newport returns to Washington Square for a full day of immersive, family-friendly programming. The annual living history event commemorates the Franco-American Alliance and is hosted by the Newport Historical Society in partnership with the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can walk in the footsteps of the 12,000 French troops who arrived in Newport in 1780 to support the Continental Army. Historical reenactments, music, and hands-on activities will transform downtown Newport into a scene straight out of the 18th century.

“As we ramp up our celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary, our annual living history event is more meaningful than ever,” said Rebecca Bertrand, executive director of the Newport Historical Society. “The Franco-American Alliance was born here in Newport and was a definitive milestone in our nation’s pursuit of independence.”

The day kicks off with a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. at King Park, honoring General Rochambeau. Throughout the day, the Colony House will host historical interviews, medicine demonstrations, and a pop-up book event featuring author Molly Beer.

Meanwhile, Eisenhower Park will feature performances by the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, 18th-century fashion shows, and Indigenous music and storytelling. Young visitors can enjoy a kids’ dress-up station, boat-making with the National Park Service, and even pet-friendly programs with badge giveaways for furry friends.

For a full schedule, visit newporthistory.org.

