Obituary: Ralph “Ted” Goddard (1942-2023)

Ralph E. Goddard, of Middletown, RI, known as Ted to his family and friends, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Grand Islander Center, where he had resided for about a year because of declining health.

Born in Newport on Feb. 1, 1942, he was the son of Emily P. (Egan) Goddard and Ralph “Pete” Goddard. An only child, Ted grew up in the family homestead at Spring and Dennison streets, where he was the youngest of three generations that included his maternal grandmother, his maternal aunts and two cousins.

He was an accomplished roller skater in his youth and won many competitions. He graduated from Rogers High School, joined the U.S. Army, and served in Korea. After his honorable discharge, Ted went to Boston to learn the linotype print trade. He successfully completed his training and returned to Newport to work at the Ward Printing Company on Spring Street for many years.

A lifelong practitioner of “early to bed, early to rise,” Ted was admired for his strong work ethic. He was punctual, dependable, loyal, and trustworthy. He changed careers midlife and went to work as a parking lot attendant at the Shops on Long Wharf, where he grilled incoming motorists about their destination and dispensed time-stamped tickets to those who answered to his satisfaction. He scrutinized tickets produced by exiting drivers, checking for proper validation and strict compliance with the two-hour parking limit.

In addition to being a trusted and conscientious worker, Ted was a kind and generous man. He took care of both his parents, making sure they were able to remain safely and comfortably in their home until they passed. After his father died, he and his mother moved into a condo on Goat Island. A neighbor, the Rev. George Chaplin, welcomed them and became a close family friend.

George comforted Ted when his mother passed in 2005, and despite their nearly 20-year age difference, the two men shared a great friendship. They enjoyed dining in area restaurants and traveling to warm locations with beautiful beaches, especially when the trips included visits with George’s daughters or grandchildren. Ted happily chauffeured George after he stopped driving, and the two continued to enjoy excursions until George died in 2016 at the age of 93.

Ted was a sharp dresser in his younger years and stayed in shape by working out at the Newport Athletic Club or the Newport County YMCA throughout his life. He enjoyed cruising around Ocean Drive in his meticulously maintained car, indulging in an occasional Awful Awful and celebrating holidays and special occasions with his large, extended family and their homemade specialties.

He leaves his maternal aunt, Ann E. Oakley; his first cousins, Joan (Callahan) Smith, George Oakley, and Ellen Fucile; and dozens of Callahan, Smith, Oakley, and Goddard cousins, including a goddaughter and a godson.

He was predeceased by his parents, Emily and Pete Goddard, and his cousins, Edward J. Callahan, and Karen Oakley.

The family offers sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at the Grand Islander for the excellent care they provided and the love and respect they showed to Ted during this past year.

Funeral services will be private.

