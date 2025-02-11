Rhode Island Bill Would Simplify Inheriting Homes, Bypassing Probate

A proposed bill in Rhode Island aims to make it easier for homeowners to pass their property to loved ones after death without the costly and time-consuming probate process.

The legislation, known as the Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act (2025-S 0141), would allow property owners to use a transfer on death deed. This document would enable a named beneficiary to automatically inherit the property upon the owner’s passing, eliminating the need for probate court proceedings.

Currently, Rhode Islanders can pass along financial assets such as life insurance policies and pension plans without probate, but no such option exists for real estate. The new bill would change that, aligning Rhode Island with 33 other states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where similar mechanisms exist.

Supporters of the bill say it would particularly benefit working-class families looking for a straightforward way to ensure their homes stay in the family. National organizations such as the American Bar Association’s Real Property Trust and Estate Section, the ABA Commission on Law and Aging, the American College of Real Estate Lawyers, and AARP have voiced support for similar legislation across the country.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Dawn Euer, is currently under consideration in the Rhode Island General Assembly.

