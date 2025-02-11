Senators Whitehouse, Hawley Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Law Enforcement Mental Health

U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have reintroduced the Reauthorizing Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis (STOIC) Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at expanding mental health and family-support services for law enforcement officers.

The legislation would reauthorize grant funding for suicide prevention programs, mental health services, and other critical resources to help officers manage the emotional toll of their work.

“Rhode Island’s brave law enforcement officers are often the first on the scene during the most difficult moments in people’s lives. Their service comes with a heavy emotional toll, and we must help officers deal with the stress and trauma they bear to keep their communities safe,” said Whitehouse, a former Rhode Island Attorney General and U.S. Attorney. “We first passed our bipartisan STOIC Act into law to provide more mental health resources for law enforcement, and I’m glad to renew that effort.”

Hawley emphasized the importance of continued federal support for officers facing mental health challenges.

“Congress should have the backs of those who have ours,” Hawley said. “Since its initial passage, the STOIC Act has delivered life-saving resources to law enforcement officers who combat not only crime, but also mental health challenges, in the line of duty. I invite my colleagues to join me in reauthorizing this critical legislation, so we can continue standing with our men and women in blue.”

The bill is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Christopher Coons (D-DE), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Whitehouse and Hawley first introduced the STOIC Act in 2019, and it was signed into law later that year. Last year, the legislation unanimously passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and later cleared a full Senate vote, paving the way for its reauthorization.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

