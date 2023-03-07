Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 3 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 3 cents from last week ($3.27), averaging $3.24 per gallon. Today’s price is 16 cents lower than a month ago ($3.40), and 84 cents lower than March 6, 2022 ($4.08). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 16 cents lower than the national average.

“With demand up and inventories down in the region, some higher prices locally don’t come as a surprise,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices.

AAA Northeast’s March 6 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents higher than last week ($3.36), averaging $3.40 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 7 cents lower than a month ago ($3.47), and is 60 cents lower than this day last year ($4.00).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.24 $3.27 $3.40 $4.08 Massachusetts $3.27 $3.29 $3.42 $4.07 Connecticut $3.27 $3.24 $3.34 $4.21

*Prices as of March 6, 2023

