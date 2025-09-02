Big Brother is Watching: Red-Light & Speed Cameras Go Live in Newport

Newport drivers will notice some extra eyes on the road at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue.

A new red-light camera is now active around the clock, tracking vehicles that run the light. In addition, a speed camera has been installed and will be operating during school hours.

The speed limit on Admiral Kalbfus Road is 25 miles per hour, and officials say the cameras are intended to improve safety in the area.

In school zones across the city, the limit drops even further. School zone speed limits are 20 mph, in effect Monday through Friday during posted hours — and officials warn violations will be strictly enforced.

Newport School Zones:

* Claiborne Pell Elementary School – Dexter Street

* Rogers High School – Old Fort Road and Wickham Road

* Thompson Middle School – Broadway and Central Street

* East Bay Met School – Girard Avenue

* St. Michael’s Country Day School – Rhode Island Avenue and Gibbs Avenue

The cameras are part of a broader push to improve safety near schools and high-traffic intersections. But drivers who fail to slow down could be in for an expensive lesson.

