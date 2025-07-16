Hundreds Evacuated After Blue Line T Gets Stuck Under Boston Harbor

More than 450 passengers were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an MBTA Blue Line train got stuck in a tunnel beneath Boston Harbor due to a downed communications wire.

According to MBTA officials, the train operator spotted the wire on the tracks around 2:30 p.m. while traveling between Maverick and Aquarium stations. As a safety measure, the train was brought to a stop, and power to the third rail was cut to allow emergency crews access to the tunnel.

Passengers were stuck for about an hour before Boston firefighters, MBTA Transit Police, and MBTA staff began evacuating approximately 465 people using three emergency exits — two in Boston and one in East Boston. The Nolan cart, a specialized rescue device used in tunnel emergencies, was deployed to assist riders needing help during the evacuation.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Service resumed at 8:20 p.m. The cause of the downed wire is still under investigation.

