U.S. Gas Prices Drop Below $3 Per Gallon for First Time in Four Years

The nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen below $3 per gallon for the first time in four years, marking a major milestone for drivers heading into late October. According to GasBuddy® data compiled from over 12 million price reports across 150,000 stations nationwide, the average price dropped 4.1 cents over the past week to $2.98 per gallon.

That’s 19.3 cents lower than a month ago and 15.2 cents less than this time last year. Diesel prices also slid, dropping 3.7 cents to a national average of $3.59 per gallon.

“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally — the earliest date we’ve seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan added that 35 states now have averages below $2.99, with one GasBuddy user even recording a $1.99 cash price in Evans, Colorado. “Stations in Oklahoma and Texas aren’t far behind,” he said. “Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.”

Where Prices Are Lowest and Highest

Drivers in Oklahoma ($2.45), Texas ($2.54), and Arkansas ($2.55) are seeing the cheapest gas in the nation. Meanwhile, California ($4.60), Hawaii ($4.45), and Washington ($4.36) remain the most expensive.

Biggest Weekly Swings

Prices surged in Ohio (+20.4¢) but fell sharply in Illinois (-12.1¢), Michigan (-10.1¢), Oregon (-10.0¢), and North Carolina (-9.5¢).

Regional Highlights

In New England, Rhode Island drivers are paying an average of $2.95 per gallon, while Florida motorists are filling up for around $2.89.

