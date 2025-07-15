Pothole Relief in Sight: Newport’s Crumbling Streets Getting a $3M Makeover Backed by 2024 Bond

Newport’s streets are getting a major facelift this summer as the City kicks off its annual Roadway Improvement Program, bolstered by a $3 million investment made possible by the 2024 General Obligation Bond.

Construction is already underway on Prescott Hall Road, where crews from Pawtucket Hot Mix Asphalt (PHMA) are installing new pavement, sidewalks, and curbing. It’s the first of more than 20 city streets scheduled for upgrades in the coming months.

The full list includes: Albro Street, Allan Court, Ayrault Street (from Kay to Catherine), Barney Court, Barney Street, Congdon Avenue, Court House Street, Filmore Street, Heath Street, Johnson Court, Kingston Avenue, Pearl Street, Prescott Hall Road, Russo Court, Southmayd Street, Stewart Street, Tilley Avenue, and Tompkins Court.

Spring Street, which saw major water main work last year, is also slated for repaving.

In past years, Newport allocated roughly $1 million annually for street repairs. But the 2024 GO Bond tripled that figure, allowing the City to accelerate its infrastructure improvements.

Upgrades will include street resurfacing, new sidewalks, curb resets, and other repairs. Residents will receive notice from the contractor before work begins on their street. Parking restrictions will be in place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and “No Parking” signs will be posted in advance.

While the initial paving will move quickly, sidewalk and curbing work is expected to continue into the fall. The final coat of pavement will be laid after those improvements are complete.

For updates and project details, visit www.CityofNewport.com/ConstructionUpdates.

