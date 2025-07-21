Big Brother’s Watching: Newport Rolls Out New Traffic Cams to Nab Speeders and Red-Light Runners

Smile, you’re on camera — and now your lead foot could cost you.

Starting July 24, 2025, the Newport Police Department is flipping the switch on a new traffic camera enforcement program at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Admiral Kalbfus Road. The high-tech crackdown will target both speed demons and red-light runners.

Got a heavy foot? That’s a $50 ticket. Blow through a red light? That’ll be $100.

To soften the blow, the city’s giving drivers a 30-day grace period. That means warnings only for the first month while folks get used to Big Brother watching the box.

“This program will contribute positively to the safety of our streets and the well-being of our community,” said Police Chief Ryan Duffy.

But don’t think the cops are handing over the keys to the machines just yet. Duffy emphasized that this won’t replace boots on the ground. “It will not replace our ongoing police presence and traditional enforcement efforts in the area,” he added.

The move comes as cities nationwide ramp up automated enforcement to curb bad driving habits — and pad city coffers. Newport joins the growing list of communities turning to cameras to do what flashing blues sometimes can’t.

So if you’re cruising through the North End, ease off the gas and don’t test the yellow — unless you want your next snapshot to come with a fine.

