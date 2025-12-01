54 Busted for DUI in Rhode Island Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Rhode Island cops had their hands full this Thanksgiving, yanking 54 alleged drunk drivers off the roads during the holiday travel rush, authorities said.

Between noon on Nov. 26 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 1, police from all 38 local departments — along with the Rhode Island State Police — were out in force as part of a statewide crackdown. And they didn’t come up empty.

“Every impaired driver we removed from the roadway this Thanksgiving holiday period represents a potential tragedy that was prevented,” said Chief Thomas Oates, president of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association and Woonsocket’s top cop.

Oates didn’t mince words: “Driving under the influence is not a mistake. It is a dangerous, illegal choice that puts everyone on the road at risk.”

He praised officers across the state for staying laser-focused during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, saying law enforcement remains “united in our commitment to hold impaired drivers accountable.”

Holiday cheer? Sure. Holiday DUI patrols? Absolutely. Rhode Island wasn’t playing around.

