New England Improves to 11–2 After Commanding Monday Night Win

FOXBOROUGH — Somebody cue the duck boats. The Patriots are officially back, and not even the New York Giants could slow down this runaway freight train.

New England punched its way to its 10th straight win on Monday Night Football, steamrolling the Giants 33–15 and reminding the entire NFL that the AFC once again runs through Foxborough. From the first snap to the final kneel-down, it felt like old-school Patriots dominance — fast, ruthless, and borderline unfair.

QB Drake Maye looked every bit like the franchise-saver Pats fans hoped for, slicing up the Giants for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and a sparkling 77% completion rate. But the real fireworks came from Marcus Jones, who detonated a 94-yard punt-return TD — his second of the season — to blow the game wide open. Add in Kayshon Boutte’s sixth score of the year and this offense suddenly feels like it’s been storing jet fuel since September.

The Pats sprinted out to a 17–0 lead, choking the life out of a Giants team that didn’t seem to realize Monday Night Games actually start on time. New York’s lone pulse came courtesy of Jaxson Dart’s 30-yard strike to Darius Slayton, but miscues — including a bungled field goal and a brutal fumble on a kickoff — buried any hope of a comeback.

Maye kept stacking haymakers, bombing a gorgeous 33-yard touchdown to Kyle Williams, while the defense clamped down and the special teams feasted like it was 2004 again. By halftime, it was 30–7 and the Giants were basically asking if they could go home early.

New York scraped together a wildcat touchdown in the fourth to make things slightly less embarrassing, but the Pats slammed the door shut and tacked on one more field goal for good measure.

The result? A crisp 11–2 record, the first team in the NFL to hit 11 wins, and a fanbase that went from “wait til next year” to “is this another dynasty?” in about two months.

Remember when this team started 1–2? Yeah, neither do we.

Now the Patriots hit their long-awaited bye week perched atop the AFC, riding their longest win streak since the Brady era, with a showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills looming right after the break.

For now, Pats fans can breathe easy — New England isn’t just relevant again… they’re terrifying.

