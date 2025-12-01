Constantine “Costa (Gus)” Gianetis (1942-2025)

Constantine (Costa), also known to many as Gus, Gianetis, age 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2025, surrounded by his devoted wife and family, following a courageous four-year battle with multiple cancers.

Costa was born on April 10, 1942, in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late Stamos and Elizabeth Gianetis.

As a young man, Costa began his career in 1966 as an electrical apprentice under contractor W. Harry Groff. In 1978, he co-founded Coastal Electric, where he served as President for the next 47 years. Deeply dedicated to the business he helped build, Costa proudly worked alongside family members-including his wife, brother, son, daughter, niece, and several nephews. He remained committed to coming into the office daily until his illness prevented him from continuing to do so.

Costa met the love of his life, Garnet, at the age of 16, and from that moment they were inseparable. The couple shared 62 years of marriage, a lifetime defined by devotion, partnership, and love. As Coastal Electric grew, Garnet joined the business as bookkeeper, and for more than four decades they worked side by side, often the first to arrive and the last to leave, as the company became a highly respected and successful electrical contracting firm.

A true family patriarch, Costa’s greatest joy came from time spent with his five beloved grandchildren, who proudly called him “Papou.” He and Garnet hosted large holiday gatherings that often included more than 50 family members, creating traditions filled with laughter and togetherness. Christmas was always celebrated at “Papou and Yia Yia’s,” a cherished memory for all the grandchildren.

Costa was the definition of devotion to his wife, Garnet. Each morning began with his 5 a.m. coffee run to Dunkin’ Donuts, a ritual he never missed. The staff always knew his order, a small but familiar routine that reflected both his steadfast habits and thoughtful nature. It was just one of the many quiet ways he showed love, consistency, and care each day.

Costa also treasured Saturdays spent working alongside his nephew Larry. What began as a small project more than 35 years ago became a weekly tradition that lasted decades. He enjoyed many weekends restoring his vintage Mustang with his close friend Joe Silva, bringing it to pristine condition.

Despite growing challenges with balance and walking, Costa continued tending to his perfectly manicured lawn. Time and again, he would climb onto that riding mower and head out against all odds. On more than one occasion, he even toppled off and had to be helped up by passing Good Samaritans. A lasting family image of Costa is his determination to maintain his well-manicured yard by continuing to use his leaf blower, even while relying on a walker. He always returned to finish the job, because for Costa, caring for what he built and loved was simply who he was.

A lifelong member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, Costa’s faith was a guiding presence throughout his life. Through both his personal generosity and the ongoing support of his Coastal Electric team, Costa was an annual contributor to the church’s Greek Festival and Bazaar, providing the outdoor lighting for the tent, a service he offered faithfully year after year as part of his commitment to the community he so deeply loved.

Costa lived as he worked-with passion, purpose, humor, and unstoppable determination. He taught all of us the value of showing up, taking pride in our work, and giving our very best, no matter the circumstances.

Costa is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Garnet Gianetis; his daughter, Pamela, her husband, J. Terence Houlihan, their daughters Katherine, Allison, and Madeline Houlihan; and his son, Thomas, his wife, Gina, and their daughters Hannah and Sophia Gianetis. He is also survived by his brother, John, and his wife, Barbara Gianetis, of Middletown, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren.

Costa was preceded in death by sister Nina Bozas and his two brothers, Constantine and John. Constantine and John tragically lost their lives in the Hurricane of 1938.

Costa will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, dedicated businessman, hard worker, and steadfast leader whose legacy lives on through his family, his company, and the countless lives he touched.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.



His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames St. Newport. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice at 438 East Main Road, Suite 100, Middletown, RI 02842 or St. Spyridon’s Church, PO Box 427, Newport, RI 02840.