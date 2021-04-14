Sabina Matos Sworn in as 70th Lt. Governor of Rhode Island

Sabina Matos was sworn in as the 70th Lt. Governor of Rhode Island this morning in the Governor’s State Room at the State House. The Lt. Governor, her husband Patrick Ward and their children Annemarie and Diego were joined by Governor Dan McKee for the swearing-in.

“Today, history was made in Rhode Island,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I am honored to welcome Lt. Governor Matos to our team as we come together to address the challenges facing our state and meet this crucial moment head on. The Lt. Governor has always been a passionate advocate for the Rhode Islanders she represents. I know she will bring the same dedication to our administration on behalf of Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns. We’re ready to get to work.”

“I am honored by the trust and confidence Governor McKee is placing in me to serve as Rhode Island’s Lt. Governor. I thank my family for their unconditional love and support,” said Lt. Governor Matos. “The State of Rhode Island faces many challenges ahead, and together we will tackle the issues that are most important to our residents: getting vaccines in arms, getting people back to work, addressing the affordable housing crisis, and helping our small business community get back on its feet. I promise to work diligently for the people of our state every single day.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea administered the oath of office using the Lt. Governor’s family Bible.

A public inauguration ceremony will be held in the future, additional details will be forthcoming.

