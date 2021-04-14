RIP Caroline Martins

Mrs. Caroline Martins, age 88, of Newport, passed away on April 11, 2021.

Caroline was born in New Bedford, MA but soon moved to Newport as a young girl and immediately called Newport home. She was a graduate of Rogers High School and not long after, she met the love of her life, Joseph I. Martins. They married in 1952 and soon began their young family.

In the early 1970s, she and her husband opened the Martins Ceramics Studio in their home, teaching ceramics for many years. She later went to work with her friend Phyllis Genga at the Newport Answering Service. Over the years, Caroline was busy with her family and business, enjoying very large family gatherings, and a lifetime commitment to local sports. She was a devout Red Sox fan, a Patriots fan turned Tampa Bay fan, or really any sport that was on tv at the time. For many years, the remaining free time was spent reading voraciously or enjoying the neighborhood view from her front porch.

Caroline is survived by her son Jeffrey P. Martins and his wife Natalie (Haas) Martins of Portsmouth, daughter in law Cynthia (LaBossiere) Martins of Tiverton, grandchildren Danielle Nicolet, of Berkley, MA, Amanda Martins of Tiverton, Jacqueline Martins of Portsmouth, and Brian J. Martins of Tiverton. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Henry Reynolds, Kyleigh Nicolet, and Isabella Atkinson. She will also be dearly missed by her lifelong friend Peggy Mello and her dedicated companion during afternoon drives around town, Michaela Napoli.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph I. Martins, her mother Eleanor Murray, and her sons John C. Martins and Joseph M. Martins and a sister Helen Moniz.

Public Viewing will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 AM in Jesus Saviour Church. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Newport Rescue Wagon Fund, 21 West Marlborough Street, Newport, RI 02840.

