“The Gilded Age” is casting tennis players to film in Newport

Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking Newport, RI local tennis player or tennis instructor to appear as a tennis champion in season 2 of the HBO series The Gilded Age. Filming begins May 2022.

Register at gwci.app/talent and be sure to select “Rhode Island” as your employment area in your profile.

OR

Email your name, if you are a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not, phone, email, height, weight, clothing and shoe sizes, tennis experience / skill level, and current photos to gildedage@gwcnyc.com. Write “Newport Tennis” in the subject line of your email.

Please be advised that prior to working on The Gilded Age Season 2, all cast members working in Zone A must be up-to-date with your vaccination against COVID-19 (you are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after completing your primary vaccination series and up-to-date if eligible individuals have received a booster). Note that all cast members are considered Zone A. Children belonging to an age group for which the FDA has approved or authorized a COVID-19 vaccine are required to be fully vaccinated, as are all guardians and teachers who will accompany children to a production worksite. This will include a child who becomes eligible for a vaccine during their time working on the production. Currently, COVID-19 vaccination is approved for all children ages five and above. A reasonable grace period (as determined by the production CCO) will be allowed for hired cast members who reach an appropriate vaccination eligible age to receive their full vaccine and share proof of the completed series.

You must be able to show proof of vaccination status prior to your start date. All vaccination records will be maintained confidentially and securely by production.

If you are offered employment on The Gilded Age S2 and would like to request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons, you must submit your request for approval via WarnerMedia’s Xempt portal. Instructions on accessing WarnerMedia’s Xempt portal will be provided after an offer of employment has been extended.

