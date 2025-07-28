‘The Gilded Age’ Star Christine Baranski to Headline Special August Lecture at The Elms

Christine Baranski is heading to Newport this summer for a night fans of ‘The Gilded Age’ won’t want to miss. The Emmy-winning actress, known for her role as Agnes van Rhijn on the hit HBO series, will speak at a special edition of the John G. Winslow Lecture on August 7 at The Elms.

The event comes on the heels of HBO’s announcement that The Gilded Age has been renewed for a fourth season. It’s a fitting location for the conversation — the show has filmed scenes in seven Newport Mansions, including The Elms. Season 3, which premiered June 22, is the series’ highest-rated yet, with Baranski’s performance earning critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination.

The evening will be moderated by Jared Bowen, Emmy Award-winning Executive Arts Editor and host of GBH’s The Culture Show. “We are honored that Christine will be joining us for what will surely be one of the highlights of the summer here in Newport,” said Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe.

Baranski’s career spans stage and screen, with two Tony Awards, an Emmy, and memorable roles in The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Mamma Mia!, and Chicago.

Additional tickets for Christine Baranski in Conversation: “The Gilded Age” and Beyond are now available at NewportMansions.org/Events.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!