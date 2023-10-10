‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 Trailer: The HBO Series Returns in October 29

HBO has set the premiere date for “The Gilded Age” Season 2.

The series, which was filmed heavily in Newport, will return for its second season on October 29th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 2 runs eight episodes and “begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell (Morgan Spector) takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada (Cynthia Nixon) begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes (Christine Baranski) approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy (Denée Benton) taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones) at the NY Globe.”





