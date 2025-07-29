HBO renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for a fourth season, keeping Newport in the spotlight

HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ is returning for a fourth season, and Newport, RI, has never looked more glamorous on screen. The Emmy-nominated drama from Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) has become a love letter to America’s opulent 1880s, with the Newport Mansions serving as a glittering backdrop to the series’ tales of ambition, scandal, and shifting social power.

The renewal follows a record-breaking third season that saw premiere-night viewership climb for five consecutive weeks and fan engagement soar nearly 60 percent. Critics have called the latest season “the best yet,” with its sweeping storylines, sumptuous costume design, and Emmy-winning production value drawing praise from Variety, Entertainment Weekly, and Vulture.

Much of the show’s allure lies in its ability to transport audiences into a world of marble ballrooms and gilded drawing rooms, many of which are filmed inside Newport’s storied Bellevue Avenue estates. Season 3 even introduced a storyline featuring a Newport doctor entangled in romance and family drama, cementing the city as a character in its own right.

With Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, and an ensemble cast at the helm, HBO promises that Season 4 will raise the stakes even higher. “Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t-miss’ entertainment experience week after week,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Drama Series.

As Bertha Russell eyes even loftier heights of social power and the old guard struggles to hold its ground, Newport’s iconic mansions will once again provide the perfect stage for the series’ grand ambitions. Season 3 concludes August 10, with all episodes streaming on HBO Max.

