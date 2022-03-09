Navy Day to return to New Bedford Whaling Museum

The New Bedford Whaling Museum announced Wednesday that it will again partner with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to host Navy Day on Saturday, March 19, 2022 with a full day of activities planned and free admission for veterans, valid Department of Defense ID card holders, and their families.

Navy Day offers participants the opportunity to experience the U.S. Navy’s role in environmental preservation, marine mammal protection, underwater research, as well as the Museum’s extensive historical collection.

Visitors will be offered a full schedule of engaging and educational activities for the whole family including lectures, tours, demonstrations, and short films covering a range of topics from marine ecology to the ever-expanding blue economy of the SouthCoast and Southern New England.

There’s fun to be had for kids as well, with opportunities to hear from NUWC scientists, explore the Museum’s galleries through an interactive whale scavenger hunt, learn about origami, and climb inside a life-sized inflatable whale.



Admission will be free for veterans, Department of Defense identification card holders, and their families. For a full schedule of events and details on how to participate, please visit the New Bedford Whaling Museum website.

