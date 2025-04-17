Newport Mansions Return to the Spotlight in Season 3 of HBO’s The Gilded Age

Newport, R.I., is once again center stage as HBO’s The Gilded Age returns for its highly anticipated third season this June. The period drama, created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, will feature eight new episodes packed with high society drama, romantic twists, and shifting power dynamics in 1880s New York.

Filmed at some of Newport’s most iconic mansions—including The Elms, Marble House, and Rosecliff—the show continues to showcase the city’s architectural splendor and historical charm.

This season picks up after the dramatic “Opera War,” with Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) setting her sights on a new prize that could elevate her family to the top of New York society. Her husband, George (Morgan Spector), risks everything on a bold railroad venture. Meanwhile, tensions rise across the street as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) struggles to accept her sister Ada’s (Cynthia Nixon) new role in the household.

Newport plays a larger role in the storyline this season, including a romantic subplot involving Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), who meets a local doctor. But not everyone in his family approves of her ambitions.

HBO released first-look images on Wednesday, giving fans a preview of the season’s lavish costumes, dramatic confrontations, and opulent settings.

The Gilded Age Season 3 premieres this June on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

