“The Gilded Age” Secures Season 3 Renewal, Promising More Glitz and Glamour of the Newport Mansions

Fans of the hit historical drama “The Gilded Age” have reason to celebrate as the show has been officially renewed for a highly anticipated third season. The series, created by Julian Fellowes, transports viewers back to the opulent era of the late 19th century, exploring the lives of New York’s high society and the extravagant lifestyles that defined the Gilded Age. With the renewal, audiences can look forward to more captivating storylines, intricate costumes, and sumptuous set designs that bring to life the lavish settings of Newport, New York City, and the magnificent Newport Mansions.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of “The Gilded Age” begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

The announcement of “The Gilded Age” Season 3 renewal has generated immense excitement among fans who have been captivated by the show’s blend of historical accuracy and dramatic storytelling. With each season, the series has delved deeper into the intricacies of Gilded Age society, and the upcoming installment promises to take viewers on another mesmerizing journey through the extravagant lives of the elite.

Central to the allure of “The Gilded Age” are its meticulously recreated historical locations, which play a pivotal role in transporting audiences to a bygone era. Season 3 is set to expand on the series’ exploration of two key locations: Newport, Rhode Island, and New York City.

“We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and ‘The Gilded Age’ family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season,” said Francesca Orsi HBO Programming EVP and head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

“There is much more story to tell with ‘The Gilded Age.’ We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling,” added Erin Underhill, Universal Television president. “The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season…you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

Season 2 cast: Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Credits: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; executive producer, David Crockett; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, Bob Greenblatt; writer/executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

