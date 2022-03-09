House of the Week: Ocean Drive estate offered for $6.5 million

60 Beacon Hill Road | $6.5 million | 4 bedrooms | 6 bathrooms | 6770 square feet | 5.23 acres

Exceptional property, with abundant natural beauty, complete privacy and spectacular views.

A view so compelling, that Arthur Curtiss James and his wife built the original Beacon Hill House on this site. Enjoy 5.25 acres of privacy from the highest elevation in Newport. Perched high above the ocean, this home, built in 1979, was designed for comfort and relaxed elegance, with ocean views from every room.

The sensational living room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace is warm and inviting, the dining room perfect for entertaining. Watch the sun rise in the spacious sun filled open kitchen, complete with fireplace. The kitchen fully integrates the outdoors with sliding doors to the wrap around deck. Plenty of space for family and guests with 4-6 bedrooms, 5 full and one half baths, one bedroom and full bath is on the first floor.

Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, sauna, central air conditioning, office, 4 fireplaces and 2 car garage.

Landscaped grounds are highlighted by elements of the former James Estate, including a stone temple gazebo.

Renovate or rebuild and make this spectacular property yours to enjoy for generations! Beacon Hill Road is one of the most desirable and naturally beautiful estate settings in Newport.





Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!