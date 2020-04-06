Governor Gina Raimondo announced today that Rhode Island has formed a partnership with CVS Health to make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to all Rhode Islanders. Tests using the new Abbott ID NOW system will now be provided by appointment at a new drive-through testing site at Twin River casino in Lincoln. This testing site will be able to perform approximately 1,000 tests per day, doubling Rhode Island’s current testing capacity.

“Today marks a giant leap forward in our efforts to combat this virus,” said Governor Raimondo. “Thanks to the partnership and generosity of CVS Health, we will be able to double our testing capacity and provide on-the-spot results to thousands of Rhode Islanders each day. Making testing rapid and readily available is the key to slowly reopening our economy, and today we are one step closer to that goal.”

Rhode Island and Georgia are the only two states to be launching this new partnership today. They will be utilizing licenced health care providers from MinuteClinic to oversee the testing at no costs to patients.

The test can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes.

“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Rhode Island citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”

As Rhode Island has dramatically ramped up its testing capacity, Governor Raimondo announced last week that tests are now available for all Rhode Islanders, rather than being reserved for healthcare workers. With the Twin River testing location coming online today, Rhode Island will be performing approximately 2,000 tests per day.

Anyone looking to receive a test at this site can sign up here: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.