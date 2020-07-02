In order to show everything it takes to brew your favorite beer, Newport Craft is now documenting the entire brewing process on their YouTube channel.

Each week, they will bring you behind the scenes of brewing, distilling, bartending and what’s going on in the world of Newport Craft!⠀

In this video, brewer Scott will guide you through mashing, the first process in brewing. Mashing is the brewer’s term for the hot water steeping process which hydrates the barley, activates the malt enzymes, and converts the grain starches into fermentable sugars.

In efforts to be as green as possible, all-grain that is expelled is then repurposed at a local farm for feed!

Don’t forget to subscribe to their YouTube channel!