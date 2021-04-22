Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling to undergo major renovations and expansions!

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling will soon be undergoing some major renovations and expanding to 30,000 square feet from the roughly 10,000 square feet they have now. The property will expand across 6 Acres with 300 parking spots.

Their Beer Garden will be 60 feet in the air overlooking the outdoor game area where you can enjoy a Newport Craft cocktail while playing Bocce, Corn Hole or Pingpong.

The Brewery Production is expanding to house 50,000 barrels from 10,000. They plan to separate the Brewery and Distillery so they have space to do both year round and they’ll will have room to add to their 1,100 barrels of aging rum and whiskey.

They’ll also adding distilling equipment to make spirits year round and coming soon, bourbon!

Newport Craft will have Green Technology too! They are adding state of the art wastewater treatment, CO2 reuse, and a full sour beer room with a lab.

By expanding the size of the brewery they will be able to host events of any kind. Looking to have a corporate outing? How about a wedding overlooking downtown Newport and the Pell Bridge? Their new and improved space will be the perfect place for all your upcoming events!

