Below Deck’s Chef Ben Robinson is hosting a pizza party at Newport Craft

Newport Craft is bringing our old pal Chef Ben Robinson “above deck” for a pizza party with A Mano Pizza + Gelato on Friday, September 24th from from 5pm-8pm (4pm – 8pm for VIPs).

Enjoy live music, refreshing craft beer and cocktails, and most importantly authentic Neapolitan pizza prepared by Chef Ben from Bravo TV’s Below Deck.

General admission ticket includes: one A Mano Pizza made by Chef Ben, a drink ticket for one Newport Craft beer or cocktail, and 5 raffle tickets to be entered in for a chance to win exclusive Chef Ben Merch!

VIP ticket includes: one A Mano Pizza made by Chef Ben, a drink ticket for one Newport Craft beer or cocktail, 10 raffle tickets, early-access meet & greet, and a photo with Chef Ben!

