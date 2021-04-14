COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop: Episode 7 – New England Lobster Boil

On this episode of COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop, I teach you how to make a classic New England Lobster Boil after drinking a large Red Bull.

Brought to you by @newportcraft Gooseberry Gose, cameo by @erinward & edited by Kat Goss.

Bonus – Man boobs and greasy quarantine hair.

**young ears alert – naughty language**

