Pearl Jam has announced that their 11th studio album Gigaton will be released on March 27th. Gigaton follows Pearl Jam’s 2013 album Lightning Bolt.

“Making this record was a long journey,” says guitarist Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The Grammy-winning Rock n Roll Hall of Famers also announced a 16-date North American tour which kicks off in Toronto on March 18th and will come to a close in Oakland, California April 19th. The band then heads across the pond for a European tour.

Mar 18: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 20: Ottowa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Mar 22: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Mar 24: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Mar 28: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 02: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Apr 04: St. Louis Enterprise Centre, MO

Apr 06: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Apr 09: Denver Pepsi Centre, CO

Apr 11: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Apr 13: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 16: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 18: Oakland Arena, CA

Apr 19: Oakland Arena, CA

Jun 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Walduhne, Germany

Jun 27: Stockholm Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 05: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino, Italy

Jul 07: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Jul 10: London, BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jul 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 19: Paris Lollapalooza Paris, France

Jul 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jul 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

TICKET INFO