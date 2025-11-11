Obituary: Sharon Haymes (1963-2025)

Formerly of New York City and Palm Beach, Sharon Stevens Haymes died suddenly on October 28,2025

She was the daughter of Stephanie Bobst Vanden Heuvel of Newport and the late Dick Haymes Jr. of New Mexico. She was the great-granddaughter of pharmaceutical pioneer Elmer Holmes Bobst, known as “President Nixon’s Godfather.”

Sharon was also the granddaughter of Mary Elizabeth Stevens Bobst of Palm Beach and E. Walton Bobst of Geneva, Switzerland, as well as of Western movie star Joanne Dru and crooner Dick Haymes. She was the niece of Peter Marshall of Hollywood Squares, all of whom predeceased her.

A third-generation student of The Hewitt School in New York City, Sharon also attended The Palm Beach Day School. Her fondest childhood memories were of “playing Eloise” at Palm Beach’s Colony Hotel with then-owner David McConnell’s daughters, Julie and Garrett-a friendship she cherished throughout her life.

She loved visiting her “Hollywood family” in Beverly Hills and fondly recalled the year her uncle Peter Marshall served as Grand Marshal of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, when she joined him atop the parade float.

A high-honor student, competitive gymnast, and spirited world traveler, Sharon attended boarding school in England at TASIS (The American School in Switzerland – England), followed by the American College in Paris, where she studied journalism. In 1982 she was presented at the Debutante Cotillion and Christmas Ball in New York City.

A quintessential New Yorker, a young Sharon danced with Tiny Tim and Disco Sally at Studio 54, witnessed DEVO perform atop her table at Max’s Kansas City, and chatted with punk rockers at The Mudd Club. Her many travels and encounters were extensively chronicled in her personal journals.

After returning to Palm Beach from Paris, Sharon met and fell in love with her future husband, Michael S. Rader II. The couple later settled in Southampton, New York, where they raised their beloved son, Michael S. Rader III. Sharon went on to earn her B.A. in Journalism from Long Island University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Following her divorce, she devoted herself fully to motherhood, often traveling to visit her grandmother in California.

Over twenty years ago, after visiting her family in Newport, Sharon chose to make Rhode Island her permanent home.

In Newport, she became a dedicated advocate for recovery in the community-never looking back on her former New York life. Her effervescent personality and compassion endeared her to people from all walks of life. She stood as a regal, unwavering defender of those less fortunate.

Proud of her lineage, Sharon was a Mayflower descendant of Stephen Hopkins, a Daughters of the American Revolution descendant of John Inabinet, and a Society of Holland Dames descendant of William De Wees.

Sharon is survived by her beloved son, Michael S. Rader III of Brockton, Massachusetts; her devoted mother, Stephanie Bobst Vanden Heuvel of Newport; her aunt, Anne Bobst-Highley; and cousin, Melinda Rockwell, all of Palm Beach County. She is also survived by her half-sister, Nicole Haymes of New Mexico.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Portsmouth, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

