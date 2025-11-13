Richard Koziara, Bob Johnson, Jessica O’Neill, and Debbie O’Neill Johnson.
Buzzing Around Newport: 250 Years of Honor, Courage, and Commitment Celebrated at Cappy’s

Colleen McGrath·
All over the world, Marines gather on November 10 to celebrate the Corps’ birthday. In Newport, they muster at Cappy’s Hillside Café at 4 p.m. Among the local heroes who came together this year were Teddy Hetland, Bruce Cotta, Jeff Moy, George Cardoza, Jim O’Brien, Jack Lyons, and Charlie Masterson.

Masterson organizes and emcees the event, which was started by Buzz Riley and Pat Shea. He opened the ceremony by reading a message from General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, who reflected on how “a small group of men gathered in Philadelphia to form the Corps before our nation declared its independence—and how it has been ready to fight, ready to win, and ready to uphold the trust placed in it since 1775.”

Masterson then invited attendees to call out the names of Marines they wished to remember. Among those honored were Sammy Ripa, George Almy Thurston Jr., John Gallagher, Tom Gallagher, Barry Clark, Bobby Lawrence, Jimmy Silvia, Joseph DeCosta, and James Cunningham. Masterson also recalled the Beirut 9: Cpl. Rick R. Crudale, Sgt. Timothy Giblin, Cpl. Edward S. Iacovino Jr., Lance Cpl. Thomas Julian, Cpl. David C. Massa, Cpl. Thomas A. Shipp, Cpl. James F. Silvia, Cpl. Edward Soares Jr., and Cpl. Stephen E. Spencer—all of whom were killed in 1983 while serving on a peacekeeping mission.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Debbie O’Neill Johnson shared a photo of her father, John O’Neill, cutting the cake at last year’s celebration. “He passed away four days after this photo was taken,” said Johnson, who added that her father—who served in Korea—held the honor of oldest Marine in attendance for the past two years.

The oldest and youngest Marines in attendance were then invited to share the privilege of cutting this year’s cake. The honors went to Alex Lemus and Al Lyons. Lyons said he was born in Newport in 1932, graduated from Rogers High School in 1950, then joined the Marines in 1951 and served in Korea.

The ceremony concluded with Matt Moore of the AOH Pipes & Drums playing “The Marines’ Hymn,” a stirring finish to an afternoon filled with remembrance, pride, and the enduring spirit of the Corps.

Charlie Masterson and Jeff Moy
Kenny Bidlack and Brian Arnold
Bruce Cotta and Teddy Hetland
Jim O’Brien and Bob Walker
Bobby Silveria and Joey Lalli
Chris Del Sesto and John Dias
Craig Wonson, Joe Leureault, and Tim Powledge
Teddy Hetland and Bobby Silveria
Jack Lyons and Al Lyons – no relation but both Marines!
George Cardoza, Brian Kluth, Jake and Soleil Hanafin
Master of Ceremonies Charlie Masterson
Rich Powell, Amanda Gallagher, and Brian Gallagher
Youngest and oldest Marines_ Alex Lemus and Al Lyons
Matt and Cara Delaney
Matt Moore and Mike Moore
The honor of cutting the cake is given to the oldest and youngest Marine in attendance. This year Alex Lemus and Al Lyons
People from near and far come to celebrate the Marines birthday at Cappy’s every year
