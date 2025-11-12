Portsmouth Pizzeria Manager Arrested for Hidden Camera in Restaurant Restroom

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — A Portsmouth restaurant manager has been arrested after police say he secretly recorded employees in a restroom and shared some of the videos online.

Michael Boone, 29, of Portsmouth, a manager at North End Pizzeria, was taken into custody on Nov. 11 following an investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department into reports of a hidden recording device found in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Police said the investigation began the day before, when an employee reported noticing a cell phone positioned to record inside the restroom. Detectives later determined Boone had entered the restroom shortly before and after the employee.

A search warrant executed at Boone’s home on Barkers Lane turned up a phone matching the description, containing digital evidence. Police said Boone admitted to placing the hidden camera and recording employees without their consent. Investigators also identified a second victim and said Boone acknowledged distributing some of the videos on social media.

Boone was charged with video voyeurism, unauthorized dissemination of indecent material, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and released on $1,000 surety bail. A formal court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13 in the Second Division District Court.

Police said additional charges may follow as investigators continue analyzing electronic evidence.

The Portsmouth Police Department praised the victims for coming forward and urged anyone with additional information to contact detectives at 401-683-0994.

