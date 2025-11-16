‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Trailer Drops: Bravo Introduces Cast for 2026 Premiere

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is officially coming in 2026 — and the drama’s already bubbling over

Move over, Jersey — the Ocean State’s about to make waves. Bravo just dropped the first teaser for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, and if the trailer’s any indication, the smallest state in the union is packing the biggest punch.

The new series, premiering in 2026, follows seven bold and brazen women — Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi — as they navigate the glitz, gossip, and granite countertops of Rhode Island’s tight-knit social scene.

The teaser doesn’t hold back: “We may be a blip on the map,” one Housewife declares, “but to us, it’s the center of the universe.” Another warns, “In Rhode Island, nobody tells anybody the truth — everyone just lies to your face.”

Expect fireworks.

There’s family, fame, and plenty of Rhode Island flavor. Carmody calls herself a “Runaway Bride” after eight years of engagement. DiMare, a former TV anchor turned DJ, is married to crooner Rich DiMare. Iaconetti, fresh off Bachelor in Paradise, is raising two boys with husband Jared Haibon. McGraw — dubbed the “Cannabis Queen” — runs the state’s largest dispensary. Pontarelli is a high-powered financial planner; Swanson, a former Miss Rhode Island, is dating one of the state’s top names. And Tiberi? She proudly owns her title as “the town gossip.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania also makes cameo appearances, joining as a friend of McGraw.

Andy Cohen teased that the new cast is “Italian with a capital I” and will bring “early Jersey vibes” — just with more quahogs and fewer parkways.

Get ready, America. When the Real Housewives of Rhode Island debuts in 2026, it’s going to be one hell of a clam bake.

