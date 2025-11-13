Obituary: Alexander Novick (1986-2025)

Alexander Robert Novick died at home in Congers NY on November 9, 2025, after a valiant eight-month battle with colorectal cancer. He was 39 years old.

He is mourned by his father and stepmother Robert and Alyson Novick; his mother Susan Danahy, and his sisters Holly Novick and Joan Danahy, his aunt Stephanie (Michael) Rigney, his cousin Jocelyn Palmer, and the many members of his extended Novick and MacDonald families in Newport and the Roy family in New York.

Shortly after Alex was born at Newport Hospital, his father donated a London plane tree to the city. The tree was planted in Battery Park. Every year, the family would visit the tree for photos to capture how Alex – and his tree – were growing and thriving. Like his tree, Alex’s Newport roots run deep.

Alex graduated from Mercy University with a degree that enabled him to pursue the industry he loved. Before his illness, he was an audio engineer for CBS Sports and proudly self-employed as a music and digital media producer, and recording, mixing, and mastering engineer with his own company Ear Pizza Productions.

He was a sensitive and beautiful soul, he will be quoted and remembered often, and we will miss him forever.

Our family is incredibly grateful to all the members of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, who provided care for Alex during his 8-month battle with Colorectal Cancer. They have our eternal thanks.

Memorial arrangements in Newport will be announced soon.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd. Newport, RI 02840 or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln. Middletown, RI 02842

