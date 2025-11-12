Obituary: Todd Brundage (1965-2025)

Todd W. Brundage Sr. (Mello), 60, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on November 6th, 2025. He was the loving and devoted husband of Holly Brundage (Libby) for 23 years.

Born March 31, 1965, he was the son of the late Joaquin “Jack” Mello and Sharon (Bourcier) Mello. He was a lifelong Islander, and a proud graduate of Rogers High School Class of 1983.

Todd lived a life marked by determination, hard work, and a deep love for his family. Over the past 20 years, Todd was a dedicated employee at Newport Mini Storage as a Resident Property Manager, working with his wife and son, a job he loved very much. For the past 18 years, Todd also worked for KVH Industries, providing Global IT Tech Support. It was at this job that he developed endless friendships and a meaningful work family.

Todd loved to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with his sense of humor and crazy antics. He had so much love for his friends and family that there was truly nothing he wouldn’t do for them. Todd was a jack-of-all-trades. He learned most of his skills from his father, Jack. He often would say, I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it weren’t for him.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Holly, his Son, Todd “TJ” Wade Brundage Jr. (Mello), his Daughter, Cassandra Elizabeth Mello, and his Mother, Sharon (Bourcier) Mello. He was the Son-in-Law of Ann Libby and the Brother-in-Law of Gary Libby Jr. and his partner Jennifer Downs.

Todd is preceded in death by his Father, Joaquin “Jack” Mello, his Father-in-Law, Gary Libby Sr., and his Sister-in-Law, Tory Libby.

Todd was reconnected with his birth family, who live in Northern New York, 9 years ago. This brought both Todd and TJ some of the greatest times of their lives. He adored his Aunt Roxanne (Brundage) Smith and Uncle Lynn Smith more than life itself. Reconnecting with them led him to finally meet his extended family, filled with many cousins. He finally found where he felt he belonged, and they all brought immense joy to his life. He would take the 7-hour trip to visit them nearly every month for the past 9 years. The time and distance were never an issue when spending time with people he loved.

Todd also leaves a few special people who may not have been related by blood but were very important to his family: Emma Luck, Tom Dzialo, and Billy Reynolds, who held a meaningful place in his heart.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 13th, from 4-6pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. There will be a celebration of life at a future date, where Todd will be laid to rest in Northern New York in the Brundage Family Plot.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in his name to Donate Life America at www.donatelife.net

