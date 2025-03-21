“Castleberry,” a Coastal Retreat on Newport’s Ocean Drive, Hits the Market for $10.5 Million

41 Castle Hill Avenue | Newport, RI | 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 8,614 sq ft | offered by Kate Leonard of Lila Delman Compass for $10,500,000.

Perched along Newport’s storied Ocean Drive, “Castleberry” offers a front-row seat to the Atlantic’s ever-changing canvas. Designed as a family retreat, this expansive shingle-style residence embraces its seaside setting with 8,614 square feet of above-ground living space and an additional 2,679 square feet below, complete with a media room, wet bar, exercise room, and utility space. With five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, there is ample room for family and friends to gather.

The heart of the home is its sunlit Great Room, a seamless blend of kitchen, dining, and living areas. For more intimate occasions, the formal dining room exudes elegance. A cozy family room with a fireplace doubles as a first-floor bedroom with an adjoining full bath. Upstairs, the primary suite commands ocean views and boasts its own fireplace. A second-floor laundry room offers convenience, while balconies provide breathtaking vantage points over the shore.

Crowning the home is an 18×18-foot sunroom and observation deck—an ideal spot for enjoying vibrant sunsets and the soothing sounds of the waves. An elevator ensures ease of access across all levels.

This exclusive location offers private beach access and a serene ambiance. Castle Hill Inn is just a short stroll away, where neighbors are welcomed like old friends. Offered turnkey with the exception of personal items, “Castleberry” is a rare opportunity to claim a piece of Newport’s coastal splendor.

For those seeking refined seaside living, this residence is an exquisite retreat that perfectly captures the essence of New England charm.

