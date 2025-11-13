A Historic Jewel on Newport Harbor — Renovated Bonniecrest Manor Residence Lists for $2,800,000

111 Harrison Avenue #M9 | Newport, RI | 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 1,800 Sq. Ft., Waterfront at Bonniecrest | Offered by Kristen Parella of Compass Rhode Island for $2,800,000.

Set within Bonniecrest, one of Newport’s most storied waterfront estates, this newly reimagined two-bedroom, three-bath Manor House residence offers a rare opportunity to experience the elegance of Gilded Age architecture paired with modern luxury.

Originally designed in 1905 by renowned architect John Russell Pope—the visionary behind the Jefferson Memorial—with landscapes by Frederick Law Olmsted, the property is a Tudor-style masterpiece set on 12 acres of manicured grounds featuring a tennis court, pool, private dock, and beach.

In 2024, the residence underwent a complete renovation, seamlessly integrating new HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems with the home’s historic character. High ceilings, graceful proportions, and lead-paned windows stretch from north to south, bathing each room in soft natural light throughout the day.

The state-of-the-art kitchen takes in commanding views of Newport Harbor, anchored by an expansive marble island ideal for entertaining. Premium appliances include a Miele commercial dishwasher and Wolf induction range, while elegant finishes elevate every detail.

The south-facing living room showcases exquisite architectural detail and a marble fireplace imported from France, complemented by a wet bar with wine refrigeration—a perfect setting for relaxed gatherings.

Each of the two spacious bedrooms features its own working fireplace, ensuite spa bath, and heated stone floors, offering serene comfort and privacy. With abundant storage, on-site professional property management, and exceptional privacy, this residence defines effortless coastal sophistication.

A rare opportunity to own within one of Newport’s most coveted addresses—where history, craftsmanship, and modern refinement converge on the water’s edge.

