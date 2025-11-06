Mid-Century Modern Revival — 1971 Ira Rakatansky Masterpiece in Jamestown Lists for $2,950,000

18 Collins Terrace, Jamestown, RI | 4 Beds, 2 Baths, 3,352 Sq. Ft., 1.06 Acres | Offered by Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties for $2,950,000.

Tucked into a serene cul-de-sac in Jamestown, RI, this mid-century modern gem by noted architect Ira Rakatansky embodies the timeless elegance and clean geometry that defined an era of coastal modernism. Designed in 1971 and stylishly reimagined for contemporary living, 18 Collins Terrace captures bay views and natural light from nearly every angle, offering 3,352 square feet of refined living space across two levels.

Upon entry, walls of glass flood the interiors with sunlight, blurring the line between indoors and out. A dramatic brick fireplace anchors the open-concept living area, where dining, entertaining, and everyday living flow effortlessly together. The screened sunporch, soaring with 12-foot ceilings, provides panoramic views toward Newport and opens to an elevated deck—perfect for warm-weather gatherings or quiet mornings above the trees.

The chef’s kitchen seamlessly integrates form and function, complementing the home’s architectural integrity while catering to modern culinary expectations. On the main level, three spacious bedrooms include a primary suite that serves as a true retreat: a spa-inspired bath with imported tile, a floating double vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and freestanding soaking tub. Dual walk-in closets and a private deck complete this tranquil sanctuary. Two additional bedrooms, including one currently serving as a podcast studio, share a stylishly appointed full bath.

Descend the open staircase to the garden level, where flexible living spaces abound — a fourth bedroom, home gym, and roughed-in third bath offer endless possibilities for guests or expansion.

Set on over an acre of gently sloping land, this home embraces its coastal surroundings, wrapping the main level with decks that maximize sunrises and bay breezes. With thoughtful updates, timeless design, and an ideal location just minutes from Jamestown Harbor and Newport, this is modern coastal living at its most inspired.

