Silent motion picture of President John F. Kennedy’s weekend activities in Newport, Rhode Island, September 12 – 15, 1963, starting with his arrival and departure at Quonset Naval Air Station, Bailey’s Beach, golf at newport Country Club, sailing on the Honey Fitz and more!

Two months after this video was shot, President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, TX.

Included is footage of President Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, Jr., journalist Ben (Benjamin C.) Bradlee, his wife Antoinette Bradlee, Senator Claiborne Pell of Rhode Island, his wife Nuala Pell, John Ryan, Mrs. Ryan, and Hugh Ryan, Jr., and others who are unidentified. The President and guests cruise aboard the “Honey Fitz” and golf. The President, his family, and guests engage in activities at Hammersmith Farm. Photographed by: Thomas M. Atkins and Robert L. Knudsen.