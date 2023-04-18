AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 8 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 8 cents from last week ($3.34), averaging $3.42 per gallon. Today’s price is 15 cents higher than a month ago ($3.27), and 58 cents lower than April 17, 2022 ($4.00). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 25 cents lower than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose seven cents since last week to hit $3.67. The main culprit is the high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which is hovering in the low $80s per barrel. The national average has risen daily since March 29.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast, “and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

AAA Northeast’s April 17 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week ($3.60), averaging $3.67 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.45), and is 41 cents lower than this day last year ($4.08).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.42 $3.34 $3.27 $4.00 Massachusetts $3.39 $3.34 $3.28 $4.07 Connecticut $3.51 $3.41 $3.30 $3.90

*Prices as of April 17, 2023

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

