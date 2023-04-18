RI Senate will honor Whip Maryellen Goodwin today

The Rhode Island Senate today will take up a Resolution in honor of Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, who passed away on Saturday following a battle with cancer. Members are being asked to wear blue, the color of colorectal cancer awareness, in her honor.

All other Senate business scheduled for tomorrow is being postponed to next week. Senate committees and the floor calendar scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 25, so that the only business members will consider tomorrow will be the resolution honoring Senator Goodwin. The Senate convenes at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Committees will meet as scheduled on Wednesday.

With visiting hours set for Thursday, all Senate business scheduled for Thursday will also be rescheduled to next week. The Senate will not meet on Thursday, and committees slated for Thursday will be rescheduled.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

