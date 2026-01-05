Brown University Health Moves to Status Red as Flu and Respiratory Virus Cases Rise

Citing rising community transmission of influenza and other respiratory viruses, Brown University Health will move to Respiratory Virus Status Red across all facilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, effective Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

Under Status Red, Level 2 surgical masks are required at all times for patients, visitors, and staff. Staff must wear a Level 2 surgical mask — or an N95 when clinically appropriate — covering the nose and mouth. Masks will be provided to patients’ family members and visitors upon arrival at hospitals, as well as to patients for use in their rooms.

Health officials said the precautionary move is based on several factors, including rising respiratory virus rates in both states, a high number of emergency department patients diagnosed with viral infections, and increased hospital admissions related to respiratory illness, including hospital-acquired infections.

The health system also urged the public to take preventive steps, noting it is not too late to get a flu shot. Officials encouraged frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick to help limit the spread of illness.

Brown University Health said it will continue to closely monitor conditions and adjust safety measures as needed to protect patients, visitors, and staff.

