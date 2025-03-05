Newport Hospital Named One of the Best Hospitals in the World

Newport Hospital has been recognized as one of the top hospitals globally in the 2025 World’s Best Hospitals ranking by Newsweek, securing the No. 333 spot on the prestigious list. It is one of only two Rhode Island hospitals to earn this distinction. Rhode Island Hospital in Providence also made the ranking, placing at No. 351.

The annual ranking evaluates hospitals across 30 countries based on feedback from approximately 85,000 medical professionals, publicly available patient satisfaction surveys, and key performance indicators such as hygiene standards and patient-to-doctor ratios. Additionally, hospitals were assessed on their use of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, which capture firsthand patient experiences.

Known for its patient-centered approach and strong community ties, Newport Hospital is known as a trusted provider of medical care in the region.

The top 10 hospitals in the world:

No. 1: Mayo Clinic – Rochester, MN

No. 2: Cleveland Clinic – Cleveland, OH

No. 3: Toronto General – Toronto, Canada

No. 4: The Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore, MD

No. 5: Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset – Stockholm, Sweden

No. 6: Massachusetts General Hospital – Boston, MA

No. 7: Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin – Berlin, Germany

No. 8: Sheba Medical Center – Ramat Gan, Israel

No. 9: Singapore General Hospital – Singapore

No. 10: Universitätsspital Zürich – Zürich, Switzerland

